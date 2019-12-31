HYDERABAD: Senior IAS officer Somesh Kumar has been appointed as Chief Secretary to the Telangana government. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has issued orders to this effect on Tuesday.

Somesh Kumar, 1989 batch IAS officer, who hails from Bihar is currently Special Chief Secretary for Revenue, Commercial Taxes, and Excise departments. He has three and a half years of service left and is known for his efficiency.

CM KCR has also decided of appointing outgoing Chief Secretary SK Joshi as an advisor and will serve as an Irrigation advisor to the government.