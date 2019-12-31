HYDERABAD: A 25-year-old Hyderabadi woman who went into a coma after road accident in the US breathed her last on Sunday night, December 30.

According to the reports, Charitha Reddy Aella, went to work for Deloitte in the US about 8 months ago, and was living at Lansing, Michigan. She along with three of her friends went out on Friday and stopped their vehicle on roadside, another speeding car collided with their car parked near Michigan.

She was severely injured and admitted to a nearby hospital, she went into a coma after the accident. All the three others sustained injuries.

Charitha who went into a coma after the accident was declared brain dead by doctors at Mercy Health Hackley Campus in Muskegon, on Sunday night.

Arrangements are being made to bring Charitha mortal remains to Hyderabad for the last rites.

Police have registered a case against the accused and an investigation is underway.

