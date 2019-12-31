HYDERABAD: Malavath Poorna from Telangana added yet another feather to her cap this time by scaling the highest mountain peak in Antarctica, Mt Vinson Massif. The 18-year-old girl is now just one step away from scaling the Denali, which is the highest peak in North America.

Poorna has so far scaled Mount Aconcagua (South America) and Mount Cartsnez (Oceania region) in 2019. In 2014, she scaled Mount Everest (Asia) and she also scaled Kilimanjaro (Africa) in 2016 and Mount Elbrus (Europe) in 2017.

With this feat, she created history becoming the first tribal woman in the world to conquer six tallest mountain peaks in six continents.

The mountaineer has thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for encouraging her and the underprivileged in the state.

Dr RS Praveen Kumar, Secretary to the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Institutions said the Poorna has created history becoming a world-class mountaineer and stood as the pride for the state. She acts as a role model for the underprivileged students through her accomplishments, he added.

Poorna, the daughter of an agricultural labourer, belongs to a remote tribal hamlet Pakala of Nizamabad district in the state.