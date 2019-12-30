HYDERABAD: One Person was killed after he was hit by a TSRTC bus, while he was crossing the road in Chandanagar of Hyderabad on Monday, December 30.

According to the reports, the deceased has been identified as Sailu who hails from Daultabad in Vikarabad district of Telangana. The deceased came to Chandanagar for purchasing a two-wheeler in a showroom along with his friend. The bus which was heading towards Lingampally from Miyapur accidentally hit him when he was crossing the road in Chandanagar. He was severely injured and died on the spot.

Chandanagar Police reached the spot after being informed and shifted the body to the nearby hospital for postmortem. further details are awaited.

