Video courtesy: Youtube/ Daaemi Films
Watch | When Anam And Asad Said ‘Qubool Hai’
Related stories
Telangana
JAC Postpones ‘Million March’ As Telangana HC Postpones Hearing Pleas
JAC of Muslim organizations postponed the ‘Million March’ after the High Court adjourned a petition filed against the denial of police permission for Citizenship Act protests.
Telangana
President Kovind Hosts ‘At Home’ Reception At Rashtrapati Nilayam
President Ram Nath Kovind hosted “At Home” reception at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Secunderabad on Friday, December 27.
Telangana Politics
NPR and NRC Two Sides Of Coin: Asaduddin Owaisi
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said on Friday that the National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) are two sides of a coin. His claim comes a day after Union Minister G Kishan Reddy had clarified that there was no link between the two.
Crime
Disha Case Accused Chennakesavulu’s Father Injured In Road Accident
Disha Case Accused Chennakesavulu’s Father Injured In Road Accident