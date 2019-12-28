HYDERABAD: President Ram Nath Kovind hosted "At Home" reception at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Secunderabad on Friday, December 27.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chairman Legislative Council G Sukhendar Reddy, Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali, Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy and Assembly Speaker P Srinivas Reddy attended the event.

The President came to Telangana State on December 20 as part of his eight-day customary South India tour and he is scheduled to return to New Delhi on December 28.

President Kovind is busy attending private programmes in Hyderabad, Chennai and other southern states as a part of his annual tour.

