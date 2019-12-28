HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad City Police has beefed up security at Tank Bund and Necklace road premises as a precautionary measure, even though joint action committee of Muslim organizations postponed the 'Million March' after the High Court adjourned a petition filed against the denial of police permission for Citizenship Act protests.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that they have not granted any permission for the 'Million March' at Hyderabad's Necklace Road on December 28.

The Telangana High Court adjourned hearing a petition which was filed seeking permission to conduct Million March on Tuesday.

Multiple pleas were filed by Joint Action Committee (JAC) in court challenging the decision of Hyderabad police denying permission for the march. However, HC postpones the hearing over the petitions on the issue to December 31.

JAC core committee members which also includes Muslim organisations met Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar and requested him to reconsider over the decision on Million March.

