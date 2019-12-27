HYDERABAD: The Telangana state government has sought the help of Airport Authority of India (AAI) for developing six airports in different districts of the state. The state government requested AAI to give a detailed report along with aeronautical survey over the possibilities of setting up of all the six airports, three greenfield and three brownfield.

According to the reports, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao led Telangana Rashtra Samithi has planned to develop airports at Mamnoor near Warangal, Kothagudem and Adilabad district.

The rest three airports will be developed at Basanthnagar in Peddapally, Jakranpally in Nizamabad and Gudibanda in Mahbubnagar.

The state government further asked the AAI to suggest, if the developments are to be taken in public-private partnership (PPP) or by the state government or other tenders.

But as for the Preliminary studies the three proposed airports at Adilabad, Warangal and Kothagudem are feasible and the rest three airports proposal was added for better connectivity in the state.

The Union Ministry of defense is showing interest in developing of airport in Adilabad while AAI in Warangal airport.

But due to the state government's agreement with GMR Group, Shamshabad airport cannot develop any other airport within a 150 km radius i.e, Warangal airport devopment is not feasible.

To overcome the hurdle due to state government's agreement with GMR, AAI has identified an airstrip about 157 km from Shamshabad, and with this the state government need to obtain NOC from GMR Hyderabad Airport limited for the construction of Warangal Airport.

Currently, Telangana has only one airport which is the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.

