HYDERABAD: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the Telangana State Government to provide a detailed report on the status of works done to restore Hussain Sagar lake and also the present status of water quality in the lake.

After hearing the petition filed by Lubna Sarwath about the protection of water bodies in the Telangana state, the NGT directed Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Telangana State Pollution Control Board to submit a detailed report over the water quality in Hussain Sagar. The NGT further postponed the next hearing to January 22.

Lubna Sarwath had earlier filed a case in NGT on April 2015 alleging that the state government's idea of dewatering the lake was improper.

