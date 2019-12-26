MULUGU: A man was found murdered in Mulugu district near Warangal on Wednesday, December 26th .

According to the reports, the deceased identified as Edukondalu, hailed from Ravigudem of Dornakal mandal in Mahabubabad district. Police who reached the spot after being informed started an investigation in to the case. Police found out that Edukondalu was working at the construction of a rice mill in Mallampalli.

Police suspect that, his colleague might have murdered him due to personal enemities. Further investigation is underway.

