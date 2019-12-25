HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) announced on Tuesday the tentative schedule for the common entrance tests including TS EAMCET.TS EAMCET for engineering stream would be conducted from May 5 to May 7, for Agriculture stream the entrance test will be held from May 9 to May 11 next year.

Meanwhile, TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET are scheduled for May 25, 2020.TSPGECET would be held from May 27 to May 20 and TS ICET from May 20 to May 21, 2020.

TSCHE Chairman T. Papi Reddy mentioned that the one minute rule would be implemented during the tests.

