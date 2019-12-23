HYDERABAD: Post the Disha case, the Telangana State syllabus school textbooks has decided to carry lessons on respecting girls and women along with the emergency number 100.



According to reports, the State Council of Educational Research and Training Centre (SCERT) has decided to print the lessons following the orders of Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali.



An official from the curriculum and textbooks department of SCERT said to a daily that they will be not be able to print the lessons in the textbooks for the year 2020-2021 as many of the textbooks have already been printed. He also mentioned that the lessons on respecting and safety for girls and women would be added in the syllabus for the academic year 2021-2022.



He also added that the printed books will have the helpline number 100 along with 1098 (24 hours helpline for children in distress) which is being printed since 2014 on the back cover of the textbooks. According to reports, e-learning courses on respecting and safety for women and girls will be taught in schools.

