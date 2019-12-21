HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Saturday directed a second autopsy of the four accused in the gang rape and murder of a veterinarian doctor here last month, who were killed in an alleged encounter on December 6.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice R S Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy directed that the second autopsy should be conducted before December 23, and the report with their findings shall be submitted to the Registrar General of the High Court.

The bench directed Telangana's Principal Secretary, Medical and Health Department, to request the Director of All India Medical Sciences, Delhi to constitute a medical team with three expert forensic specialists to conduct the second postmortem. After the post-mortem the bodies can be handed over to the families of the deceased.

The four accused bodies are preserved in Gandhi hospital according to the High Court orders. The order followed after pleas were filed in the court alleging extra-judicial killings and fake encounter.

The doctors were further advised to express an independent view on the basis of the evidence collected by them.

The Bench also directed the Chief of the Special Investigation team (SIT) constituted by the State government to investigate into the encounter killings to seize all material objects such as case diary, movement register of the police officials, inventory of the weapons used by the officials in the encounter among others.

The same shall be placed before the Commission constituted by the Supreme Court whenever requested.

The bench passed the orders after hearing a bunch of petitions seeking a direction from the court.

