Christmas is just a week away and in every nook and corner there is a festive cheer spreading good vibes among people. Christmas is a big festival for Christians and it even is celebrated across many faiths by many people across the globe. Christmas, a Christian holiday honouring the birth of Jesus, has evolved into a worldwide religious and secular celebration, incorporating many pre-Christian traditions into the festivities. We have innumerable churches in Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

Here are a few top famous churches in Hyderabad:

St. George’s Church

It is one of the oldest church in the city of Hyderabad, India. It was built in 1844 AD by the Church Missionary Society and has been unionized in 1947 into the Church of South India, a uniting Church. Whether you are Christian or not is a secondary but you must visit this church at any cost. It is situated in King Koti, Abids.

St. Joseph’s Cathedral

St Joseph's Cathedral is a Roman Catholic Cathedral in Hyderabad. It is the cathedral of the Archdiocese of Hyderabad and one of the most beautiful churches of Hyderabad and Secunderabad cities of Telangana, India. The interiors design of the church is really made up well and it has a capacity for a large number of people to participate in prayer and worship.

Centenary Methodist Church

It is considered as one of the largest churches in Hyderabad and it was built during the 70'S. It's Protestant Church, service usually starts around 7:30. There will also be another mass in the evening. They conduct service in different languages-Telugu, English and Kannada. The church is located is in Chapel Road, Nampally, Fateh Maidan Lane, Mahesh Nagar Colony, Abids, Hyderabad.

All Saints Church

All Saints Church is a church under the auspices of the Church of South India. It is located in the Trimulgherry, Secunderabad. The church currently serves the Tamil speaking congregation of Secunderabad and offers services in English every week and in Tamil every week.

Millenium Methodist Church

In '80s the chapel of the church was so small but later they demolished and constructed new in 2001 in a bigger way to be as a home to a larger number of people. This church is mostly famous for youngsters who have been attending the services as well as they even conduct special events during Weekend or any occasion. You must all visit this place on Good Friday, Easter and Christmas because the performance of youngsters will leave you all spellbound. If you don't trust then give a try for once.The above mentioned are famous in Hyderabad but they are also other churches which had built during the '80s but most of the people will prefer these churches most during the Christmas festival. On Christmas day, these all churches will be seen in full of crowds.

