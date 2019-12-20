HYDERABAD: The Telangana government on Thursday issued orders for establishment of 36 Fast Track Special Courts for expeditious trial and disposal of rape and POCSO Act cases in all districts of the state.This comes against the backdrop of rape and murder of a woman veterinarian near here last month.

The orders have been issued in compliance with the Supreme Court orders and subsequent recommendation of the Centre and in consultation with the Telangana High Court, according to a Government Order (GO).Orders were issued for establishment of 36 Fast Track Special Courts in the cadre of Additional District and Sessions Judge initially for a period of one year with effect from the date of issue of the order. Such courts were being set up for expeditious trial and disposal of Rape and Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act cases in all districts in Telangana "as mentioned in the annexure appended to this order," it said.Four men, who were suspected of raping and murdering the woman, were killed in an alleged exchange of fire with police earlier this month. (PTI)

