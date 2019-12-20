HYDERABAD: The Telangana government appointed former High Court judge Justice C V Ramulu and former Law Secretary V Niranjan Rao as Lokayukta and Upa- Lokayukta respectively.

It also appointed G Chandraiah, a former judge of the High Court, as Chairman of the State Human Rights Commission, a press release from the Chief Minister's office said. N Ananda Rao, Mohammed Irfan Moinuddin have been appointed as members of the Commission.

A committee, headed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, finalised the names of Lokayukta and Upa-Lokayukta at a meeting. The Committee members included the Legislative Council Chairman, Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy, opposition leaders in the Assembly and Council Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri and Syed Aminul Hasan Jafri (both belonging to AIMIM) respectively, it said. The recommendations made by the committee were accepted by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, the release said.

Effectively these members will be the first heads of the Lok Ayukta and SHRC after the state of Telangana was formed in the year 2014.

