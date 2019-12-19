Hyderabad: Two Telugu writers hailing from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have bagged honours at national level.

Bandi Narayana Swamy of Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh has been given Sahitya Akademi Award 2019 for his novel Saptabhoomi. Another poet and writer Mamidi Harikrishna from Warangal in Telangana has been selected as national poet from Telugu for the Symposium of Poets 2020 which is being oragnised by All India Radio.

As per reports, it is for the first time that as poem in local Telangana dialect has been selected for the honour.

Bandi Narayana Swamy:

The Saptabhoomi author who hails from Anantapur was born on June 3, 1952. He pursued his higher education from Sri Venkateshwara University and has been appreciated for his teachings since childhood.

The Sixty-seven-year-old writer had published this novel in 2017 and received the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) Award for it.

The book Septabhoomi deals with the political situation in Anantapur after the rule of Rayala kins and also describes the life of the people.

Mamidi Harikrishna:

The poem titled Panduga written by Harikrishna will be translated in 22 othe languages and will be broadcast on All India Radio on January 26. Harikrishna will particiapte in the Symposium of Poets on December 26-27 in Delhi.

Through the his poem, Panduga, Mamidi Harikrishna describes the excitement of his father during the festivals as all his children and their families come home to celebrate. The poem also captures the man's emotions as he bids farewell to his loved ones once the holidays end.

Symposium Of Poets (Sarva Bhasha Kavi Sammelan)

Sarva Bhasha Kavi Sammelan (Symposium Of Poets) of All India Radio (AIR) aims to provide a creative platform for national integration and linguistic harmony through mutual interaction and coordinated presentation of the best in contemporary poetry of all Indian languages.This Kavi Sammelan made its beginning in 1956. 23 eminent poets from 22 Indian languages come together on one stage to offer their creative best.

The Kavi Sammelan is the reflection of rich culture, literacy and shared heritage of Indian languages

