NIZAMABAD: Two persons died on the spot and other was severely injured ,when a tractor collided with a poultry van at Sampally village of Nizamabad district on Thursday, December 19.

According to the reports, the tractor was heading from Hyderabad to Sampally and was carrying pipes for the Mission Bhagiratha at the time of accident. The poultry van was travelling from Lingampet to Armoor. The tractor collided with the van when it was taking a u-turn near Sampally.

After this collision, the two persons in the van Kareem and Mujahid died on the spot and the other person Ramesh sustained injures.

Dichpally police reached the spot after being informed and they rushed the injured person to the Nizamabad GGH hospital for treatment.

Police registered a case and started an inquiry.Further details are awaited.

