Hyderabad: The yellow metal prices continues to rise here and other cities of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Thursday (December 19). Following the hike in gold rates, the silver rates also shooted up in all cities across the states.

According to media reports, the rate of ten grams of 24-carat gold is increased by Rs 20 and touched Rs 39,620. Similarly, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold went up by Rs 70 and reached Rs 36,320



According to market experts, the gold rate had a positive impact due to the demand from domestic buyers.



As per reports, following the hike in yellow metal prices, the cost of silver per Kg is also hiked by Rs 50 and touched Rs Rs 46,850 in Hyderabad.



The prices of gold and silver is similar in other cities of Andhra like Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam i.e., price of 24-carat gold is Rs 39,620 and Rs 36,320 for 22-carat gold. The cost of silver is also same as the price in Hyderabad i.e., Rs 46,850 per Kg.

