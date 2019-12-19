NASHIK/HYDERABAD: Bodies of three students of an agriculture college in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, were recovered from in the Durgawadi waterfalls near Trimbakeshwar which is about 40 Kms from Nashik city late on Wednesday night.



According to reports, all the three students hailed from Telangana. They were identified as Anusha (21), Raghuvanshi (21) and Koti Reddy (20).They had gone missing since Tuesday night and their bodies traced on Wednesday night by a rescue team of Nashik and with the help of villagers.



According to police, totally six students from Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Shikshan Sanstha's College of Agriculture college in Aurangabad had come to Trimbakeshwar on Tuesday on a bike expedition. Of the six-member team, three of them decided to climb down the waterfall while other three students, Giridhar Akash, Venkatesh Reddy and Kavya Shetty left for the hotel.



However, when the trio did not return to the hotel on Tuesday evening, other students went in search of them. But they returned to the hotel without any clue. They tried contacting the trio but the phones were out of reach, reports read.

The next morning, they took the help of the villagers to find their friends. They found Anusha's body floating in the water. On informing, police rushed to the spot and with the help of rescue team they found the other two bodies too.

