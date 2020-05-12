HYDERABAD: Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi said on Tuesday the lockdown imposed country wide to combat the dreaded coronavirus pandemic is unconstitutional and questioned the Telangana government for being ‘silent on the matter’.

In an online public meeting, the AIMIM chief quoted the National Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Act to term the lockdown as unconstitutional. He said, according to these acts, the Union government cannot impose lockdown across the nation as it is against the spirit of federalism and also for the reason that It is a ‘state subject’. “I wonder why the state government is silent," the AIMIM chief exclaimed.

Due to the lockdown, the migrant labourers are going through hardships, he added while referring to the tragic death of 16 persons who were run over by a goods train. He however appealed to the citizens not to venture out and stay home safe.

Owaisi urged the people not to be scared of quarantine, saying “it is for your own good and you will be away for 14 days which is good for you and for the people around you.”

"I appeal to everyone that we have to fight this virus by social distancing and anything that will keep us away from the virus. Hate the virus, not the people affected by it. Come forward if you suspect you have the virus, do not be afraid," he exhorted the people.

