HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday announced that the lockdown in Telangana had been extended till May 29, however, with relaxations in rural and municipal areas. Explaining the rules and regulations for more than one half of hours, the Chief Minister went on to express his ire at the Central government's attitude over the Centre’s failure in handling fiscal policy and the country’s economy.

He said that they Centre did not respond to his requests for an increase in FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management) limits ,deferment of State loans and request for additional finance through the 'helicopter money' concept.

In his inimitable style, he said that the economy was already on a downward trend before the corona crisis and the lockdown has worsened the situation. Unless the Centre takes immediate measures, our economy will suffer a severe setback he said. "I had even explained the situation clearly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during video conference and suggested immediate precautionary measures since the Union government was responsible for broad fiscal policy, there but there was no response till date,'' he said in dismay.

Against monthly revenue of Rs 15,000 crore including the State-owned revenue of about Rs 11,000 crore, Telangana State earned only Rs 1,600 crore during April. The State government requires about Rs 3,000 crore to pay salaries of the government employees and pensions of retired employees, he explained.

Speaking further KCR was appalled at the Centre’s decision to collect train fares from migrant labourers who wanted to go home. He said that the Union government was being narrow-minded in levying Rs 50 additionally from each migrant labourer which was just not right during these trying times, he said in disgust. He brought to fore the fact that the Telangana government paid Rs 4 crore in advance to the railway to operate special trains. More than 40 trains were to be operated to ferry the migrants' home, but only eleven were sent, as they could not get the permission from the other states. Once the permission is granted we will operate the other trains as well, he said.

Talking about a new electricity bill reportedly proposed by the Centre, he voiced strong opposition to it, alleging that it would take away the powers of the Centre. He said the bill was meant to curtain state powers and that the party would prevent it from being passed in parliament, he stated emphatically. If this bill comes into force, the electricity subsidies will not be given and the farmers will not have 24-hour free electricity and SC and STs will also lose the chance for free electricity. They will have to pay for electricity without subsidy and then the government has to transfer in cash these subsidies to the Centre.

Through this bill, the Centre also wants to impose meters for agricultural connections, and privatize the electricity supply, he said. Power is a subject under the States and Centre concurrent list and now the Centre wants to grab the power related to this away from the States purview, he said.

While the previous Congress government tried to seize some of its powers in relation to the states, all aspects, he fired. ''The bill disrupts the spirit of Federalism,'' he concluded.

