HYDERABAD: Marking the two decades of the formation of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party, its president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) extended his greetings to the people of Telangana and its party cadre.

On this occasion, KCR will hoist the TRS party flag at the party's headquarters tomorrow at 9:30 AM.

In a statement, KCR said that the party's main objective of achieving separate statehood for Telangana was achieved and it has also accomplish success in various sectors including electricity, drinking water, irrigation, agriculture, industries etc..

He also said that theTRS-led Govt. implemented various schemes for the welfare of the people of Telangana. The State has become a role model for the country by implementing various socio-welfare schemes and developmental programmes in the state.

Though the 20th anniversary celebrations were planned in a grand manner, it was decided to celebrate in a simple manner following the norms of lockdown in the state.

''This is a proud moment for the TRS party and the people of the state, but we will have grand celebrations at a later date. But for now, ensure that the celebrations are minimal,'' he said in his message.

All the party cadre should follow the lockdown rules and guidelines set by the state Government to prevent the spread of coronavirus, he said in his message.

