HYDERABAD: Former MP and senior Telangana Congress leader, V Hanumantha Rao was booked after he allegedly violated lockdown rules enforced in the State on Tuesday.

It is reported that Hanumantha Rao came out and garlanded the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar located near Tankbund on the occasion of Ambedkar's birth anniversary today. A video was also recorded which showed the Congress leader standing alone and garlanding the statue. He was seen wearing a mask and hailing Dr BR Ambedkar.

A case has been registered under Sections 269 and 188 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and also under the Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act against him by the Saifabad police .

In Telangana, KCR announced the lockdown in the state till April 30 while Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of lockdown in the country till May 3.

As on Monday, 68 new coronavirus cases were reported in Telangana. This brings the total coronavirus cases to 572.

Also Read:Pay Electricity Bills Online: Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy