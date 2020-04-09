HYDERABAD: Former MLA from Sirpur Kagaznagar and senior politician Kaveti Sammaiah (68) passed away in his native constituency on Tuesday. The senior leader had been battling with prolonged illness. Sammaiah was among the prominent political leaders who took active part in the agitation for a separate statehood for Telangana.

Sammaiah was elected to the State Legislative Assembly twice in 2009 and 2010 .He was defeated by Koneru Konappa in 2014 elections. Before the 2018 Assembly elections, he joined the Congress. Following those polls, he chose to stay away from active politics.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

Expressing grief over Sammaiah’s demise, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao recalled services rendered to the state. KCR conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family .

A bevy of ministers and leaders from across the political spectrum in Telangana also condoled the death of Kaveti Sammaiah.

