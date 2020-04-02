HYDERABAD: In an official statement on Wednesday, Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mehmood Ali denied the news that he was not allowed to meet Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao by the latter's security personnel. The Minister also said that the he never faced any problem in meeting the Chief Minister.



The minister's office issued a statement late Wednesday after reports came in a section of media that he was stopped from entering Pragathi Bhavan, the official residence of the Chief Minister. as a precautionary measure. They read that CM KCR wanted to maintain distance from Mahmood Ali after the virus outbreak at the Tablighi Jamaat, a religious gathering held in Delhi.



However, Mahmood Ali later clarified that the reports were false and said that when he reached the gates of Pragathi Bhavan, he was informed that the Chief Minister was getting ready to leave for Raj Bhavan to meet the Governor. He claimed the security personnel never stopped him from entering the Camp Office.

