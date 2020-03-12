Hyderabad: Telangana state Ruling party TRS announced K. Keshavarao and former speaker K. R Suresh Reddy as the nominees for the Rajya Sabha elections on Thursday.

K R Suresh Reddy is a former Assembly speaker joined TRS in 2018. Haling from Balkonda in Nizamabad, Suresh Reddy is a four-time MLA. He began his political career as a student youth congress leader and later became a party whip. He was Assembly speaker between 2004 and 2009 during the tenure of then Chief Minister YS Rajashekhara Reddy.

Also Read: Congress MP Revanth Reddy Denied Bail By Hyd Court