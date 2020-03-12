NEW DELHI: Telangana Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy met Congress party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Thursday. According to sources, Komatireddy was called on to hold talks on political developments in the state.

After Meeting with Sonia Gandhi, Venkat Reddy speaking to media, said that he had asked her to give him a chance as PCC chief for Telangana Congress.

He also hit out at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He alleged that he was following dictatorial policies in the state.

He also added that Congress party in the state needs new leadership to fight against KCR.

Also Read: TRS Names K.Keshava Rao, K.R.Suresh Reddy As RS Nominees