HYDERABAD: The ruling TRS party leaders are all set to celebrate Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's 66th birthday on a grand note on Monday across the city and state.



Various activities, including planting of saplings across the state and organising photo exhibitions on the achievements of the TRS government, will form part of the birthday celebrations.



The art exhibition at the State Art Gallery in Madhapur which depicts the rare moments from KCR’s life is a big hit with the visitors. The exhibition was inaugurated by Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy on Sunday.



As a part of his birthday celebrations, various programs have been planned at Jalavihar, Necklace Road today. According to reports, TRS working president, KT Rama Rao and several other minister and leaders are expected to attend the function.



Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, who has inaugurated “We Love KCR” logo on the Necklace Road, have also made huge birthday celebrations arrangements at Jal Vihar. Programmes include Haritha Haram programme, health camps and several photo exhibitions.



As per reports, Srinivas Yadav and TRS MP Joginipally Santosh Kumar will plant saplings near Yellamma temple in Balkampet.

