HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) bagged over 100 out of 120 municipalities and eight corporations in the municipal polls result announced on Saturday.

The results saw interesting developments as some independent candidates and TRS rebel candidates proved their fate in the elections.

TRS swept the polls securing majority seats in over 100 municipalities by winning more than over 1,500 seats. Congress stood second as it won in 495 seats and BJP won 233 seats. Interestingly, independents won more seats than the opposition parties in some municipalities.

Asaduddin Owaisi led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party captured Bhainsa municipality winning 15 seats. The locality hit the news recently for communal violence in the area.

TRS also captured eight municipal corporations by winning 135 seats while BJP at second by winning 42 seats. Independent candidates won 41 seats while Congress bagged 37 seats.

TRS candidates were elected unanimously in 77 wards in municipalities and one ward in the corporation while three AIMIM candidates got elected unopposed in three wards in municipalities.

The newly-elected bodies will elect mayors, deputy mayors, chairpersons and deputy chairpersons on January 27.

Meanwhile, TRS working president KT Rama Rao, who also oversaw the party's preparation for the municipal polls, said that the results of the urban local body polls in Telangana showed the people's endorsement of the welfare and development programmes carried out by the state government under Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Also Read: Municipal Elections: Thumping Victory For TRS