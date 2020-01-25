HYDERABAD: The counting of votes for 120 municipalities and nine corporations in Telangana started at 9 am today. The ruling TRS party is going to win the majority of seats and is surely going to repeat the history. Celebrations started at Telangana Bhavan, Hyderabad and TRS party workers are very happy with the victory of the party. As per the latest update, TRS is leading in 110 municipalities and nine corporations. TRS won in Jagitial, Bodhan, Kodangal, Yellandu, Suryapet, Kyantanpally and other municipalities.

Telangana Minister for Finance took to his twitter and tweeted as it is common for the party to win in the elections. He expressed happiness over the victory of the party and congratulated Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao and TRS working president, KTR. He also praised the TRS party workers, MLAs, MPs and other leaders who worked hard for the victory of the party. He thanked all the people of Telangana for giving a huge victory to the party.

