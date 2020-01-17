HYDERABAD: Exuding confidence that the TRS party will win a "lion share" of seats in the upcoming urban local bodies poll, TRS working president K T Rama Rao on Thursday claimed there were no takers for B-Forms of the BJP and even the Congress was struggling to find suitable candidates. Form B authorises a candidate to contest on behalf of a party on its symbol.

Speaking to reporters, he said local MLAs and ministers were authorised by the party to select suitable candidates and issue B-Forms in their respective districts and constituencies. "TRS is the only party which has been able to field candidates in every single division.

And while the Congress and BJP might say a lot of things, if you look at the official numbers, BJP could not field candidates, as far as my information goes, subject to correction of course, in at least 700 plus wards divisions. So they were willing to offer their B-Forms but there were no takers," he said. "The TRS will win a lion share of seats..," KTR claimed.

"If you look at Congress, it is still a large party and controlled lot of municipalities in the past, they could not field candidates in more than 400 wards," he said.

As many as 120 municipalities and nine municipal corporations will go to the polls on January 22 and candidates are busy campaigning.

