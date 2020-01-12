HYDERABAD: The ruling TRS party is gearing up for the municipal elections which are going to be held in Telangana on January 22nd. The party leaders are confident of winning the maximum number of seats. Earlier, the TRS party supremo and the Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao had conducted a meeting with the MLA's, MLC's and other party leaders.

Now, the news is that KCR has appointed his son and TRS working president, K T Rama Rao as head of the campaign committee of the party for the ensuing municipal polls. It is learned that KTR discussed with the leaders and rebel candidates and tried to pacify the rebels.

Sources say that the rebel threat has been minimized with the intervention of KTR and soon they are going to withdraw their nominations and would work in the favour of the official candidates.

A total of 120 municipalities and nine corporations are going for polls on January 22nd and the results will be declared on January 25th.

KCR is planning out the strategies to win a maximum number of seats in the coming polls as it is a matter of pride for the party. The party secured a huge victory in the 2018 Assembly elections is expected to win 70% of the civic bodies.

On other hand, the other parties, BJP and Congress are not leaving any stone unturned to score a win in the coming municipal polls.

