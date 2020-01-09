HYDERABAD: Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrasekhar Rao is sketching out plans to win in the upcoming municipal polls. KCR is confident of emerging out victorious in the municipal polls which are scheduled to be held on January 22.

KCR is going to conduct a special meeting with TRS MLAs and in-charges of constituencies in Telangana Bhavan today. KCR is likely to guide the leaders and explain the strategies that should be followed to win in the coming municipal polls. The party clarified that Srinivas Reddy will issue the A-forms and B-forms to the leaders. KCR wants the party members to work hard.

As per the latest information, polling would be held on January 22 and counting will be done on January 25. Nominations would be received by Returning Officers from Wednesday and January 10 is the last date for filing nominations.

