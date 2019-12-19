Telangana: A member of Telangana Legislative Assembly representing Alair constituency Gongidi Sunitha Mahender Reddy has been injured after a portion of slab fell on her here on Thursday.



According to media reports, Sunitha was along with a party worker Indira when the incident happened. Both went to Public Relations guest house to collect cheques pertaining to the relief funds when the concrete collapsed on them.



While Indira sustained injuries on her head, the MLA was injured on hand. They are undergoing treatment at Aler government hospital, reports said.



Recently, MLA Gongidi Sunitha grabbed the headlines after her husband Mahendar Reddy allegedly threatened a woman government officer for stopping child marriage.

