Telangana COVID-19 Cases Breach 3,000 Mark Jun 03, 2020 HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 129 new coronavirus cases while seven more people succumbed to the deadly virus on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 99 in the state.

Hyderabad Traffic Cops Challan CM KCR Convoy Vehicle Jun 03, 2020 HYDERABAD: Call it tokenism or a case of cops showing a steely nerve, the traffic police of Hyderabad for a change showed that no one is above the law, not even the chief minister of the state.

Hyderabad Metro Trains Likely From June 3rd Week Jun 03, 2020 HYDERABAD: In the wake of lockdown relaxations announced by the Central government, the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) is likely to resume the Metro rail services in the city from the third week...

‘Help US Like YS Jagan Did In Vizag Gas Leak Mishap’ Jun 03, 2020 PEDDAPALLY: The families of the daily wage labourers who were killed in the Ramagundam opencast mine blast mishap on Tuesday, demanded on

Telangana COVID-19 cases Inch Towards 3,000 Jun 02, 2020 HYDERABAD: On the second day of lockdown 5.0, Telangana registered 99 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 2,891. It also reported four fatalities due to the dreaded virus in the state, taking...

4 More Osmania Medical Students Get Coronavirus Jun 02, 2020 HYDERABAD: Four students of Osmania Medical College tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of students who contracted the virus to 12.

Telangana Cong Leaders Put Under House Arrest Jun 02, 2020 HYDERABAD: On the Telangana state formation day, several Congress leaders, including MLAs and MPs, have been put under house arrests in order to prevent the protest (Jala Deeksha) planned by the...

Jonnavithula Booked Under Stringent SC, ST Act Jun 02, 2020 HYDERABAD: A case has been filed against poet and Telugu lyricist Jonnavithula Ramalingeswara Rao under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for endorsing the...

Man Electrocuted In Siddipet Jun 02, 2020 SIDDIPET: In an unfortunate incident, a person was electrocuted to death while he was making arrangements on the occasion of Telangana state formation day at Dhommata Village in Siddipet on Tuesday.

Four Workers Killed In Singareni Mine Blast Jun 02, 2020 PEDDAPALLI: At least four daily wage labourers were killed in an accidental blast in the Singareni Collieries opencast mines in

Low-Key Formation Day Celebrations In Telangana Jun 02, 2020 HYDERABAD: Telangana is celebrating its sixth Formation Day on Tuesday in what is going to be a low key affair across the state in view of the coronavirus pan

94 New Cases In Telangana, Tally At 2,792 Jun 01, 2020 HYDERABAD: On the first day of lockdown 5.0, Telangana registered 94 new cases pushing the tally to 2,792 even as six fatalities due to the virus were reported in the state, taking the toll to 88.

Telangana Guv Worried Over Rising COVID-19 Cases Jun 01, 2020 HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarararjan has expressed concern over the sharp rise in positive coronavirus cases despite the ongoing efforts and warned people to be cautious and careful.

Long Queues At Sec'bad Railway Station Jun 01, 2020 HYDERABAD: After remaining shut for a little over two months, the Secunderabad Railway Station, the biggest junction in South Central Railway (

Telangana Reports Highest Single-Day Spike With 199 New Cases May 31, 2020 HYDERABAD: Telangana has recorded 199 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,698. This is recorded to be the highest cases recorded in a single day since...

Locusts Fear: Experts Committee Conducts Survey May 31, 2020 ADILABAD: A five-member state-level committee appointed by the government carried out an aerial survey to inspect the situation of locusts in erstwhile Adilabad district on Sunday.

Eight Trains From Telugu States May 31, 2020 HYDERABAD: Indian Railways is all set to run special trains from Monday, June 1. The railways have announced a second set of 200 trains that it will operate from tomorrow.

Telangana Extends Lockdown Till June 30 May 31, 2020 HYDERABAD: Lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Telangana has been extended till June 30.

Dogs Bite Child In Hyd, Dies After Hospitals Deny Treatment May 31, 2020 HYDERABAD: A six-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries after being attacked by street dogs in Chengicherla here. In a tragic unfolding of events, she was shunted from hospital to hospital for...

Crop Procurement Centres To Function Till June 8 May 30, 2020 HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday announced that the procurement centres will function till June 8.

Sick Varavara Rao's Family Seeks His Release May 30, 2020 HYDERABAD: Revolutionary poet Varavara Rao's daughter Pavana on Saturday renewed her appeal to the government for the immediate release of her father from the Taloja jail in Maharashtra in view of...

COVID-19: 80-yr-old Mother Not Allowed In House May 30, 2020 KARIMNAGAR: In an unfortunate incident, an 80-year-old woman was allegedly was barred from entering the house by her sons out of COVID-19 fear as she returned from Maharashtra on Friday in Telangana'...

City Buses May Resume From June 5th May 30, 2020 HYDERABAD: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is sketching out plans to resume its services in Hyderabad.

Thunderstorms In Telangana For Next Two Days: IMD May 29, 2020 HYDERABAD: Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hailstorm and gusty winds reaching up to around 30 to 40 kmph were very likely to occur on Saturday at isolated places in several districts of...

MGBS Wears Deserted Look On Day 1 May 29, 2020 AFZALGUNJ: As inter-district buses were allowed to ply in Telangana beginning Thursday, Hyderabad's busy spot Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) wore a deserted look on the first day.

Leopard Spotted Near PJTS Agricultural University May 29, 2020 HYDERABAD: As incidents of leopards straying into residential areas due to their shrinking space are on the rise, another such incident has been reported from Telangana on Thursday.

KCR Performs Puja At Kondapochamma Sagar May 29, 2020 HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao along with his wife participated in special puja at Kondapochamma Sagar pump house on Friday.

4 Deaths, 117 New Coronavirus Cases In Telangana May 28, 2020 HYDERABAD: In yet another day of maximum coronavirus cases, As many as 117 people tested positive for COVID-19 even as four deaths were reported in Telangana on Thursday. With this, the overall death...

Adilabad On Alert As Locusts Reach Maharashtra May 28, 2020 ADILABAD: Swarms of locusts damaging crops in neighbouring state Maharashtra would enter into Adilabad which shares boarder with Maharashtra.

Suspicious Death Of Kanna's Daughter-in-law May 28, 2020 HYDERABAD: Tragedy struck the family of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Andhra Pradesh unit president Kanna Lakshminarayana after his daughter-in-law Suharika was found dead under suspicious...

Fire Breaks Out In Balanagar May 28, 2020 HYDERABAD: A fan manufacturing unit at the Industrial area of Balanagar was gutted after a fire broke out on Thursday.

Producer Reacts To Balakrishna's Comment May 28, 2020 HYDERABAD: Actor Balakrishna comments on the film industry that he is unaware of the industry leaders' meeting with the Telangana government and has gathered prominence on social media.

94 Saudi Returnees Test COVID-19 Positive In Telangana May 28, 2020 HYDERABAD: A staggering 94 people out of those who returned to Telangana from Saudi Arabia have tested positive for Covid-19

Leopard Attacks Forest Guards In Nalgonda May 28, 2020 NALGONDA: In a sensational turnaround of fortunes, Telangana forest department personnel who were supposed to capture a

Medak Boy Who Fell In Borewell Dies May 28, 2020 MEDAK: As largely feared, the latest episode of a three-year-old boy falling in a borewell in

Shops To Re-open In Hyderabad May 28, 2020 HYDERABAD: The Telangana government led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao on Wednesday announced some key relaxations in the lockdown

No Relief From Pay Cut For May In Telangana May 27, 2020 HYDERABAD:Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekara Rao held a review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan here on Wednesday on the State’s economic situation.

Medak Borewell Sucks 3-Year-Old Boy May 27, 2020 MEDAK:A three-year-old boy accidentally fell into a newly drilled 120-feet borewell at Podchanapally village of Papannapet mandal in Medak district on Wednesday.

KCR May Continue Lockdown Curbs May 27, 2020 HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao is set to announce some key decisions as the state is inching towards May 31st, the last day of the extended coronavirus lockdown.

Telangana To Bring In New Policy For Tollywood May 27, 2020 HYDERABAD: Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav met members of Telugu film Industry on Wednesday to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on Tollywood during the lockdown.

Meat Seller’s Family Party Is A COVID-19 Super-Spreader May 27, 2020 HYDERABAD: A family get-together organized by a meat seller of the city in utter disregard for COVID-19 preventive measures has ended up as a super-spreader for the dreaded virus on Tuesday.