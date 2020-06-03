Telangana
Jun 03, 2020
HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 129 new coronavirus cases while seven more people succumbed to the deadly virus on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 99 in the state.
Jun 03, 2020
HYDERABAD: Call it tokenism or a case of cops showing a steely nerve, the traffic police of Hyderabad for a change showed that no one is above the law, not even the chief minister of the state.
Jun 03, 2020
HYDERABAD: In the wake of lockdown relaxations announced by the Central government, the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) is likely to resume the Metro rail services in the city from the third week...
Jun 03, 2020
PEDDAPALLY: The families of the daily wage labourers who were killed in the Ramagundam opencast mine blast mishap on Tuesday, demanded on
Jun 02, 2020
HYDERABAD: On the second day of lockdown 5.0, Telangana registered 99 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 2,891. It also reported four fatalities due to the dreaded virus in the state, taking...
Jun 02, 2020
HYDERABAD: Four students of Osmania Medical College tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of students who contracted the virus to 12.
Jun 02, 2020
HYDERABAD: On the Telangana state formation day, several Congress leaders, including MLAs and MPs, have been put under house arrests in order to prevent the protest (Jala Deeksha) planned by the...
Jun 02, 2020
HYDERABAD: A case has been filed against poet and Telugu lyricist Jonnavithula Ramalingeswara Rao under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for endorsing the...
Jun 02, 2020
SIDDIPET: In an unfortunate incident, a person was electrocuted to death while he was making arrangements on the occasion of Telangana state formation day at Dhommata Village in Siddipet on Tuesday.
Jun 02, 2020
PEDDAPALLI: At least four daily wage labourers were killed in an accidental blast in the Singareni Collieries opencast mines in
Jun 02, 2020
HYDERABAD: Telangana is celebrating its sixth Formation Day on Tuesday in what is going to be a low key affair across the state in view of the coronavirus pan
Jun 01, 2020
HYDERABAD: On the first day of lockdown 5.0, Telangana registered 94 new cases pushing the tally to 2,792 even as six fatalities due to the virus were reported in the state, taking the toll to 88.
Jun 01, 2020
HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarararjan has expressed concern over the sharp rise in positive coronavirus cases despite the ongoing efforts and warned people to be cautious and careful.
Jun 01, 2020
HYDERABAD: After remaining shut for a little over two months, the Secunderabad Railway Station, the biggest junction in South Central Railway (
May 31, 2020
HYDERABAD: Telangana has recorded 199 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,698. This is recorded to be the highest cases recorded in a single day since...
May 31, 2020
ADILABAD: A five-member state-level committee appointed by the government carried out an aerial survey to inspect the situation of locusts in erstwhile Adilabad district on Sunday.
May 31, 2020
HYDERABAD: Indian Railways is all set to run special trains from Monday, June 1. The railways have announced a second set of 200 trains that it will operate from tomorrow.
May 31, 2020
HYDERABAD: Lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Telangana has been extended till June 30.
May 31, 2020
HYDERABAD: A six-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries after being attacked by street dogs in Chengicherla here. In a tragic unfolding of events, she was shunted from hospital to hospital for...
May 30, 2020
HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday announced that the procurement centres will function till June 8.
May 30, 2020
HYDERABAD: Revolutionary poet Varavara Rao's daughter Pavana on Saturday renewed her appeal to the government for the immediate release of her father from the Taloja jail in Maharashtra in view of...
May 30, 2020
KARIMNAGAR: In an unfortunate incident, an 80-year-old woman was allegedly was barred from entering the house by her sons out of COVID-19 fear as she returned from Maharashtra on Friday in Telangana'...
May 30, 2020
HYDERABAD: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is sketching out plans to resume its services in Hyderabad.
May 29, 2020
HYDERABAD: Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hailstorm and gusty winds reaching up to around 30 to 40 kmph were very likely to occur on Saturday at isolated places in several districts of...
May 29, 2020
AFZALGUNJ: As inter-district buses were allowed to ply in Telangana beginning Thursday, Hyderabad's busy spot Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) wore a deserted look on the first day.
May 29, 2020
HYDERABAD: As incidents of leopards straying into residential areas due to their shrinking space are on the rise, another such incident has been reported from Telangana on Thursday.
May 29, 2020
HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao along with his wife participated in special puja at Kondapochamma Sagar pump house on Friday.
May 28, 2020
HYDERABAD: In yet another day of maximum coronavirus cases, As many as 117 people tested positive for COVID-19 even as four deaths were reported in Telangana on Thursday. With this, the overall death...
May 28, 2020
ADILABAD: Swarms of locusts damaging crops in neighbouring state Maharashtra would enter into Adilabad which shares boarder with Maharashtra.
May 28, 2020
HYDERABAD: Tragedy struck the family of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Andhra Pradesh unit president Kanna Lakshminarayana after his daughter-in-law Suharika was found dead under suspicious...
May 28, 2020
HYDERABAD: A fan manufacturing unit at the Industrial area of Balanagar was gutted after a fire broke out on Thursday.
May 28, 2020
HYDERABAD: Actor Balakrishna comments on the film industry that he is unaware of the industry leaders' meeting with the Telangana government and has gathered prominence on social media.
May 28, 2020
HYDERABAD: A staggering 94 people out of those who returned to Telangana from Saudi Arabia have tested positive for Covid-19
May 28, 2020
NALGONDA: In a sensational turnaround of fortunes, Telangana forest department personnel who were supposed to capture a
May 28, 2020
MEDAK: As largely feared, the latest episode of a three-year-old boy falling in a borewell in
May 28, 2020
HYDERABAD: The Telangana government led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao on Wednesday announced some key relaxations in the lockdown
May 27, 2020
HYDERABAD:Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekara Rao held a review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan here on Wednesday on the State’s economic situation.
May 27, 2020
MEDAK:A three-year-old boy accidentally fell into a newly drilled 120-feet borewell at Podchanapally village of Papannapet mandal in Medak district on Wednesday.
May 27, 2020
HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao is set to announce some key decisions as the state is inching towards May 31st, the last day of the extended coronavirus lockdown.
May 27, 2020
HYDERABAD: Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav met members of Telugu film Industry on Wednesday to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on Tollywood during the lockdown.
May 27, 2020
HYDERABAD: A family get-together organized by a meat seller of the city in utter disregard for COVID-19 preventive measures has ended up as a super-spreader for the dreaded virus on Tuesday.
May 27, 2020
HYDERABAD: A 20-year-old pregnant woman from Medchal who was tested positive for coronavirus gave birth to two female babies on Tuesday evening here at Gandhi Hospital.
