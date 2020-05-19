NEW DELHI: As Zoom app had become extremely popular for video-conference calls, Google's Meet app has also become accepted among users. It has been downloaded over 50 million times on the Play Store till May 17.

Google has recently made the app free and integrated it to Gmail. It is also much easier to configure and more accessible than the other apps. It allows over 50 participants to join a call.

According to a media report, in the first week of March, it was downloaded five million times.

“We’ve re-engineered Google Meet, originally built for secure business meetings, to make it free and available to all. Since making Meet's advanced features free for all G Suite and G Suite for Education users in March, we've seen daily usage grow by 30x, with Meet hosting 3 billion minutes of video meetings daily. Last month, we were adding roughly 3 million new users every day. That's why we're expanding the offering to more people around the world, “Javier Soltero Vice President & GM, G Suite had said in a blog post.

Till date, no security flaws or bugs have been found in Meet, unlike Zoom. Users can access Google Meet for free on the web at meet.google.com and via mobile apps for iOS or Android.

How To Use Google Meet:

It is already integrated into Gmail, it will be easier to use Google Meet.

Google Meet is right below the Drafts in your Gmail. Below it, you will find two options “Start a Meeting and Join a Meeting”

You can start a video chat by selecting either of the options

You can also download the Google Meet app from Google Play Store

After downloading the app, tap on the plus icon to start a meeting or enter a meeting code, if you have been invited to join by some other user.

Google Meet is also integrated with Google Calendar. Now, while creating an event, the calendar gives you the option to make it a Google Meet video conference

