LONDON: A new AI(Artificial Intelligence) diagnostic tool to predict whether someone is likely to have COVID-19 or not based on their symptoms alone has been developed by the scientists. The AI model uses data from the COVID Symptom Study app developed at King's College London to predict COVID-19 infection by comparing the symptoms of people and the results of diagnostic tests.

COVID Symptom Study app can be downloaded by anyone to report their daily health status. The researchers found that focusing on fever and cough is not sufficient, so they also concentrated on other symptoms like loss of taste, smell. The scientists used all this data to create a mathematical model that diagnoses whether a person is likely to have COVID-19 or not based on the symptoms and their age and sex.

Professor Tim Spector from King's College London said that, "We strongly urge governments and health authorities everywhere to make this information more widely known, and advise anyone experiencing sudden loss of smell or taste to assume that they are infected and follow local self-isolation guidelines."

The scientists have gathered data from 2.5 million people in the UK and US who had been regularly logging their health status in the COVID Symptom Study app.

