NEW DELHI: Despite of being called out to be unsafe by the Indian government’s cyber coordination centre, Zoom managed to bag the top place in the list of most downloaded app in the month of April 2020.

The Home Ministry even issued an advisory asking employees not to use it because of security concerns and privacy issues.

It was reported that hackers dumped over five lakh zoom account credentials to the Dark web for free.

Despite of all these, the video conferencing app, saw 18.2% downloads from India.

Zoom saw the most number of downloads in April 2020, not only in India but worldwide. Zoom has bagged the first position list of the most downloaded non-game app globally with 131 million downloads in April itself.

According to ‘Top Apps Worldwide for April 2020 by Downloads’, the countries with the most installs of the app during this period were India at 18.2%of its total downloads and the United States at 14.3%.

With the lockdown being extended globally, more and more people have been relying on Zoom and other video conferencing apps for work and personal use as well. Since it accommodates a much larger number of participants at a time as compared to other video conferencing apps, classes and large-scale corporate meetings are easier on Zoom.

This has been one of the key reasons why people all around the world started preferring it.

Besides Zoom, TikTok came in at number 2 for the top 10 non-game apps downloaded globally in April.

India’s Covid-19 tracker Aarogya Setu came in at the 7th spot in global downloads beating Microsoft Teams, Netflix and Google Meets. According to government reports, Aarogya Setu has witnessed 90 million downloads since it has been launched.

Also Read: Facebook Rolls Out Messenger Rooms To Take On Zoom