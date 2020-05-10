CALIFORNIA: Social media giant Facebook has introduced dark mode on desktop which is a redesigned version of its desktop website. The new features on facebook.com would be rolled out to all users over the next few weeks.

At last year’s F8 developer conference, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had announced that the company would be introducing a website with a new and optimised design.

You can now use a dark mode on Facebook desktop so that you could enjoy using it on your desktop with lower brightness, alongside contrast and vibrancy. If you are using it in low light, you will experience minimised screen glare.

How to use it?

Users can now switch between Classic mode and Dark mode for desktop. To activate the dark mode, the Facebook desktop user had to go to the Settings option and select Activate Dark Mode from the drop down option.

Other Features Of New Website:

Users can easily create events, pages, groups and ads on Facebook. One can preview a new group that is being planned and see what it looks like before opting for the real thing.

The redesigned Facebook would let you find things faster and easier with new streamlined navigation. The home page will now load faster and transitions between pages is expected to be smoother.

Facebook had also added tabs similar to its mobile version and had reworked the shortcuts bar. It has also added a Preview option wherein users can see what a group or a page would look like before actually creating it.

Also Read: After Facebook, Tech Investor Giant Silver Lake Invests Rs 5,656 Crore In Jio Platforms