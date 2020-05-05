CALIFORNIA: Apple today revealed its new 13-inch MacBook Pro, using the much improved Magic Keyboard the company debuted in November.

About the keyboard:

The keyboard changes echo what we’ve seen on other MacBooks. The old butterfly mechanism was prone to problems and wasn’t all that comfortable to type on with just 0.7mm of travel. The new keyboard bumps that up to 1mm and uses trusted scissor switches that won’t spazz on you so badly if you happen to get gunk stuck under a key. It also features a physical escape key, and the arrow keys use an inverted T layout.

This keyboard will surely give you a better typing experience overall.

Other Updates:

The company is now offering 10th gen Intel processors — up to a 4.1Ghz i7 — and claiming up to 80 percent improved graphics performance thanks to the latest Intel Iris Plus graphics.

You can also now configure the laptop with up to 32GB of RAM. lastly, the laptops add support for Dolby Atmos and an improved three-microphone array that will improve the quality of your recordings.

For an 8th gen core i5 8GB of RAM, and 256 GB of storage, price starts at $1,299 and for 10th-gen configurations the price start at $1,799 for an i5 with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

If you just care about the new stunning keyboard, you can place an order on Apple.com!

