AGARTALA: Since the time the global pandemic broke out, many people across the world are coming up with their creative ideas to bring awareness among people. From making home-made facial masks to delivering messages on the importance of precautionary measures to avoid virus attack, people are leaving no opportunity to spread awareness in their own unique way.

Creativity is an in-born talent and it does not require any formal degrees! And this Indian mechanic proves it!

An Indian school dropout has built a motorbike with a one-metre gap between the rider and the passenger to drive home the importance of social distancing in the time of coronavirus pandemic.

Partha Saha, 39, bought an old bike from a scrap dealer, removed the engine and cut the machine in two before affixing a rod slightly longer than a metre to connect the wheels.