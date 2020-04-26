LONDON : A fleet of robots on wheels is delivering groceries here in the English town of Milton Keynes for the health care workers and residents who are stuck indoors amid COVID-19 lockdown.
The robots, which come up roughly to an adult’s knee height and look like smooth white plastic boxes mounted on six black wheels. These robots have been delivering groceries in the town have seen their popularity surge during lockdown.
But since the government imposed strict social distancing measures on March 23, the devices have been busier than ever.
Reportedly, Starship, the company that makes devices, has doubled its fleet of delivery robots in Milton Keynes to 70 in the past three weeks.
Here’s how robots on wheels work!
These robots have been delivering food and groceries for free to National Health Service (NHS) staff and facing increased demand from the general public.
Speaking to the media, Henry Harris Burland of Starship company said, "Right now, we are offering free delivery to all NHS workers within the community. We want to make life a little bit easier for these people in these very, very stressful times."
"We're doing everything we can as quickly as possible to expand to offer this service to more people, especially at this really important time," he added.
The robots have what looks like an antenna, topped with a small red flag to make it easier to spot them as they do their rounds. They are big enough to hold several bags of shopping as well as a pack of bottles.