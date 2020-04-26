These robots have been delivering food and groceries for free to National Health Service (NHS) staff and facing increased demand from the general public.

Speaking to the media, Henry Harris Burland of Starship company said, "Right now, we are offering free delivery to all NHS workers within the community. We want to make life a little bit easier for these people in these very, very stressful times."

"We're doing everything we can as quickly as possible to expand to offer this service to more people, especially at this really important time," he added.

The robots have what looks like an antenna, topped with a small red flag to make it easier to spot them as they do their rounds. They are big enough to hold several bags of shopping as well as a pack of bottles.