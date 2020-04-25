HYDERABAD: Every company has been coming up with apps to counter Zoom, the group video calling app. Social media giant Facebook introduced some new features to take on Zoom.

Facebook is rolling out a new feature where a messenger room will allow 50 people to have a video conference at the same time. Facebook CEO Mark Zukerberg announced its upcoming new features in a live stream that he put out on Saturday.

It is reported that the messenger room will be rolled out in some countries this week and expand to other countries in the coming weeks. This will give the user control over whom to add and whether make it open for all. Users can start a room from the Facebook App or messenger.

Anyone with a Facebook account can create a meeting and invite their friends to join.

Facebook said that rooms have been built keeping in mind user privacy. It is said that it does not view or listen to users' calls. The person who creates the room controls who can join, who views the room and if the room is locked or unlocked to new guests.

Also Read:OnePlus Announces Limited Edition Pop-Up Box For Their New flagship