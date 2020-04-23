The flagship killer is back and this time again the new One Plus 8 and 8 Pro comes offered with a few out of the world spec sheet that may give the likes of Apple and Samsung a run for their money. Even though the phone was launched a week ago during an online event, the prices were kept under wraps.

The company later revealed that the prices of phones would start at Rs 41,999 for the OnePlus 8 and Rs 54,999 for the OnePlus 8 Pro making them cheaper in Indian than in the U.S. But OnePlus has always catered to the aficionados and collectors and has now announced a Limited Edition Pop-up Box for the smartphones. The phones in Limited Edition Pop-up Box would include Bullets Wireless Z and a variety of back cases and would be priced at Rs 45,999 for OnePlus8 and Rs 60,999 for OnePlus 8 Pro. The Limited Edition bundle will only be available on the official website of OnePlus and will not be available on Amazon.

With the lockdown in place due to COVID-19, we are still unclear on the dates the shipping of phones (both standard and Limited Edition phones) will begin as phones come under non-essential commodities.

