Google has made its Meet video conferencing app accessible directly from Gmail, allowing users to join meetings without switching between apps. This was announced last week by the company which said that the goal is to help G Suite users seamlessly switch between email and video meetings. As per a Google blog post,“With more and more people working and learning from home, we want to make it easier for you to connect and keep things moving forward,” it read.

Users can join a meeting, using a meeting code (provided by the organizer) or use a meeting nickname to quickly get everyone into an ad hoc meeting.

In addition, they can invite more people to join.

This feature is now available to Gmail users only on the web, but will soon be extended to mobile.

Google tells users they can “start and join meetings right from your inbox.

Meet is the rebranded version of Hangouts Meet and is available as part of Google’s G Suite which has seen a big increase in use as remote work and work from home as increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced earlier this month that at one point 2 million new Meet users were being added a day, with 60% day-over-day growth.