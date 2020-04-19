SAN FRANCISCO: In order to help teachers for their virtual classrooms amid the pandemic lockdown, online streaming platform, Netflix has released 10 of its educational documentaries free on its Netflix US YouTube channel.



As per reports, the Netflix-made documentary films and series which will be available on YouTube includes 13th, Babies, Chasing Coral, Knock Down the House and Our Planet.



All these documentaries are available for free on YouTube unlike those on Netflix which requires subscription.



"For many years, Netflix has allowed teachers to screen documentaries in their classrooms. However, this is not possible with schools closed. So at their request, we have made a selection of our documentary features and series available on the Netflix US YouTube channel," the company said in a blog post.



The company also said that the documentaries are available in English and the subtitles will be available in more than 12 global languages from next week.



Reportedly, Netflix is also making educational resources, including study guides and Q&As, available for each documentary.

