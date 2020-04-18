BENGALURU: Amid the global pandemic, almost all IT companies across the world have offered employees to work from home to curb the spread of COVID-19.



Tata Consultancy Services which is the India’s largest IT firm, also aims to significantly reduce the amount of time its employees spend in office in the next five years and opt for the remote working model.



At a conference on Thursday, TCS’s chief operating officer N Ganapathy Subramaniam said the company believes that it does not 'need to have more than 25% of workforce at our facilities in order to make all the 100% productive'.



He made a second point that every employee need not be present at the workplace, “I think it’s sufficient that they spend 25% of their time in our offices."



Speaking to a daily, TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan said that, over 80% employees of India’s nearly four million IT workforce shifted to a work from home model and are delivering services to clients globally since March.



India’s fourth largest IT services firm, Wipro, is evaluating whether it needs all its workers to return to its campuses spread across India and the world. It shifted over 93% of its workforce to deliver services remotely as part of its business continuity plan. As per reports, Wipro is yet to take a call on the final move as it also needs to get approval from clients for such a shift.



Kamal Karanth, cofounder of Xpheno, said, “Technology companies have been guzzlers of real estate. With such shifts (to work from home), real estate prices (for IT offices) could come down." He also said that project managers have seen an increase in efficiency in the WFH model and may remain high in future too.



According to the Chief executive, Srikar Reddy of Sonata Software estimates that it can allow up to 70% of its workforce to operate from home, as there has been a marked increase in productivity during the time all employees worked from home.



Sangeeta Gupta, Chief Strategy Officer for Nasscom said to the daily that, a blended model of work from office and home will be a reality in the coming future in most of the IT firms across India.

Also Read: Lockdown Could Lead To Job Cuts In IT Sector, But Boost Work-From-Home Culture In The Long Run