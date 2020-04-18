SAN FRANCISCO: In the ongoing unprecedented times, Facebook on Friday announced to expand its like reactions on users posts with a 'care' emoji button.

According to reports, the care reaction is set to be launched globally on main Facebook app and Messenger next week. It will be placed alongside the Like button.

Taking to their Twitter on Friday, Facebook announced about this new feature.

"We're launching new Care reactions on @facebookapp and @Messenger as a way for people to share their support with one another during this unprecedented time. We hope these reactions give people additional ways to show their support during the #COVID19 crisis," it added." Facebook tweeted.