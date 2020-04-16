NEW DELHI: Although India would remain under lockdown till May 3, electronic items like the mobile phones, TVs, laptops will be available on e-commerce platforms from April 20 onwards. However, the delivery vans will need permission from authorities concerned to move on the roads, a news agency reported.

Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal will be allowed to sell the electrical appliances.

The clarification from a senior home ministry official came a day after Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla issued revised guidelines for the extended lockdown period till May 3.

The move is been seen as an attempt to revive the industrial and commercial activities which have been stalled due to the lockdown since March 25, as large number of people are engaged in logistics and delivery works.

After the lockdown was extended till May 3, the revised guidelines that was released on Wednesday read commercial and private establishments were allowed to operate during the extended lockdown. "Vehicles used by e-commerce operators will be allowed to ply with necessary permissions," the ministry said.

The previous notifications of the home ministry had specifically said that e-commerce platforms are allowed to sell only essential goods like food, pharmaceuticals and medical devices. The guidelines released on Wednesday did not classify essential and non-essential items.

The guidelines also said: "All facilities in the supply chain of essential goods, whether involved in manufacturing, wholesale or retail of such goods through local stores, large brick and mortar stores or e-commerce companies should be allowed to operate, ensuring strict social distancing without any restriction on their timing of opening and closure".

The government has also allowed movement of all trucks and other goods/ carrier vehicles with two drivers and one helper subject to the driver carrying a valid driving license.

